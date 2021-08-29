Left Menu

Railways have big role in putting Ayodhya on global map: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that railways have a big role to play in putting Ayodhya on the global map.

ANI | Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 29-08-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 15:01 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the conclave (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that railways have a big role to play in putting Ayodhya on the global map. While addressing a conclave in Ayodhya, the UP CM said, "Railways have a big role to play in putting Ayodhya on the global map. Minister of State for Railways, Darshana Jardosh ji's arrival here will prove helpful in accelerating the ongoing railway projects and taking forward the development journey of Ayodhya."

"After a long wait of 5 centuries, with the compassion and efforts of our Prime Minister, the construction work of the grand temple of Lord Shri Ram ji is going on in Ayodhya. Today, under the presence of our President Kovind ji, inauguration and foundation stone of several projects have been laid by Rashtrapati ji," he said. Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the Ramayana Conclave in Ayodhya and lauded the Uttar Pradesh government's efforts to take 'Ramayana' to common people through art and culture.

President Ram Nath Kovind is on a four-day UP visit from August 26. Yesterday, President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday inaugurated the Mahayogi Gorakhnath Vishwavidyalaya in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

