14 injured in explosion of LPG cylinder in Mumbai's Dharavi area

As many as 14 people were injured after an LPG cylinder exploded in Dharavi area of Mumbai on Sunday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-08-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 15:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
As many as 14 people were injured after an LPG cylinder exploded in Dharavi area of Mumbai on Sunday. The injured have been rushed to Sion Hospital said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

BMC informed that the incident happened around 12:28 pm, a gas cylinder exploded in a house at Shahu Nagar, Kamla Nagar Opposite Mubarak Hotel, Dharavi. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) rushed to the spot after getting the information. Earlier BMC reported that 5 people were injured, later on, the number of people injured increased to 14.

Further information is awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

