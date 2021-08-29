Left Menu

BSF to start pilot project to prevent shifting sand dunes along border

The Border Security Force (BSF) will start a pilot project to deal with the shifting sand dunes on the international border adjoining Jaisalmer.

ANI | Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) | Updated: 29-08-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 16:16 IST
BSF to start pilot project to prevent shifting sand dunes along border
Border area in Jaisalmer (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) will start a pilot project to deal with the shifting sand dunes on the international border adjoining Jaisalmer. Under the pilot project, local saplings and stubble grass will be planted in one square kilometre area.

From March to June, there is a strong dust storm from Pakistan. Due to this, the sand dunes keep shifting from their place. It is more visible in the Shahgarh Bulge of Jaisalmer and other adjoining areas. According to BSF, due to the strong dust storms and winds coming from across the border, the large gorges of sand keep changing their places. Strong winds also damage the border fence. This creates a threat of infiltration along the borders.

During his visit to Jaisalmer, Pankaj Gumar, Inspector General, Border Security Force Frontier Headquarters, Rajasthan had informed that in view of the threat of cross-border infiltration and smuggling of drugs, a special technique for preventing sand dunes has been developed as a pilot project by the Central Arid Zone Research Institute (CAZRI). So that the problems of shifting sand dunes can be solved. CAZRI has developed the technique of planting other shrubs including Murath grass. Their roots are very deep and sustain in less water. Their height will also be up to 2 to 3 feet so that smugglers and infiltrators cannot enter under their guise. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
3
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021