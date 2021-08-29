Left Menu

Man lodged in Pak jail for 20 years to be released tomorrow

The long wait of a family for their missing son in Sagar district is all set to end after Prahlad Rajput who has been lodged in a jail in Pakistan for the last 20 years will be released on Monday.

ANI | Sagar (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 29-08-2021 16:25 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
The long wait of a family for their missing son in Sagar district is all set to end after Prahlad Rajput who has been lodged in a jail in Pakistan for the last 20 years will be released on Monday. The Ministry of External Affairs issued a letter to the Border Security Force regarding the repatriation of Prahlad. The Indian Embassy in Pakistan also issued the information that Prahlad will be repatriated to India on August 30 through the Wagah-Attari border.

Atul Singh, Superintendent of Police, Sagar said, "17 people from India are lodged in Pakistani jails. The information was shared by the Government of Pakistan in 2015. Prahlad is not able to tell the correct address due to a slight mental disorder. Many times Prahlad's relatives had lodged a missing report in the SP office." "When the photo was matched at different levels, he was identified as Prahlad Rajput, a resident of Gourjhamar, Khamkheda in Sagar. After being identified, Prahlad will be released from the Wagah-Attari border on Monday. Then he will be brought to Amritsar. Sagar Police will accompany the family to bring back Prahlad to his home," added Singh.

Prahlad's brother Veer Singh Rajput told that he left the house at the age of 33. Due to the mental illness of his brother he might have crossed over to the border. Prahlad had also undergone treatment. After he went missing, the family lodged missing reports several times. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

