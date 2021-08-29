Left Menu

Devotees won't be permitted to visit temples on Janmashtami, police say strict action to be taken against violators

Ahead of Janmashtami, Delhi Police have warned people against visiting temples as the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guidelines prohibit religious gatherings.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 17:14 IST
Devotees won't be permitted to visit temples on Janmashtami, police say strict action to be taken against violators
DCP of South-East Delhi, RP Meena. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of Janmashtami, Delhi Police have warned people against visiting temples as the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guidelines prohibit religious gatherings.

RP Meena, DCP of South-East Delhi told ANI, "Devotees will not be permitted to visit temples on Janamashtami as District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guidelines prohibit religious gatherings. We urge people to celebrate festivals at their homes and not to gather at temples. Strict actions will be taken against those who will be violating government guidelines."

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 29 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, according to the state health bulletin. There are as many as 393 active coronavirus cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
3
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021