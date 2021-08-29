Devotees won't be permitted to visit temples on Janmashtami, police say strict action to be taken against violators

Ahead of Janmashtami, Delhi Police have warned people against visiting temples as the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guidelines prohibit religious gatherings.

RP Meena, DCP of South-East Delhi told ANI, "Devotees will not be permitted to visit temples on Janamashtami as District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guidelines prohibit religious gatherings. We urge people to celebrate festivals at their homes and not to gather at temples. Strict actions will be taken against those who will be violating government guidelines."

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 29 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, according to the state health bulletin. There are as many as 393 active coronavirus cases. (ANI)

