Uttarakhand CM conducts aerial survey of disaster affected areas

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday conducted an aerial survey of disaster-hit areas in the Garhwal division of the state, which has been affected by heavy rains.

ANI | Uttarakhand | Updated: 29-08-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 17:48 IST
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami along with Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat and Chief Secretary SS Sandhu during aerial survey. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday conducted an aerial survey of disaster-hit areas in the Garhwal division of the state, which has been affected by heavy rains. The chief minister Dhami surveyed the disaster affected areas of Devprayag, Totaghati, Tindhara, Kaudiyala, Rishikesh, Ranipokhari, Narendranagar, Fakot and Chamba of Garhwal division.

Cabinet Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, BJP State President Madan Kaushik and Chief Secretary SS Sandhu were also present during the aerial survey. District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar told ANI: "The repairing work has been started in the areas where the heavy rains caused destruction."

"Three JCBs each have been pressed into action at the places where roads are blocked. Our effort is to open these roads at the earliest," said Dhami. Heavy rains in the state have caused a lot of destruction. A total of 166 roads in Uttarakhand including the Badrinath, Gangotri highway has been closed. The Rishikesh-Badrinath road has been put on red alert due to incessant rains. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

