Left Menu

Tokyo Paralympics: PM Modi congratulates Nishad Kumar for silver medal in high jump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated para-athlete Nishad Kumar for his silver medal win at the high jump event in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 18:23 IST
Tokyo Paralympics: PM Modi congratulates Nishad Kumar for silver medal in high jump
PM congratulates para-athlete Nishad Kumar for winning silver in Tokyo . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated para-athlete Nishad Kumar for his silver medal win at the high jump event in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. "More joyful news comes from Tokyo! Absolutely delighted that Nishad Kumar wins the Silver medal in Men's High Jump T47. He is a remarkable athlete with outstanding skills and tenacity. Congratulations to him," said the Prime Minister.

With a jump of 2.06 meters, Nishad won the silver medal and also created an Asian Record at the event. Earlier in the day, India's para table tennis player Bhavina also won silver as she lost the gold medal match to China's Zhou Ying 3-0 in the women's singles - Class 4 in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

With this silver medal, Bhavina is the first table tennis player ever to win a medal at the Paralympics for India and the second female athlete after PCI chief Deepa Malik to achieve this feat. Deepa had won silver at Rio 2016 in women's shot put.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
3
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021