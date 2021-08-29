Left Menu

Over 1 kg heroin concealed in car seized in Assam's Guwahati, 6 held

A total of six people have been arrested in Guwahati and over 1 kilogram of heroin, concealed in soap boxes inside a car in which four alleged drug peddlers were travelling in have been seized, Guwahati Police said on Sunday.

Assam Police with seized consignment of drugs. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A total of six people have been arrested in Guwahati and over 1 kilogram of heroin, concealed in soap boxes inside a car in which four alleged drug peddlers were travelling in have been seized, Guwahati Police said on Sunday. Guwahati Police Department (GPD) Special Squad led by Joint Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta made the arrests on Saturday.

According to the police, the four arrested have been identified as Khaiminlal Touthang (34 years), Seiminthang Mate (37 years), Paominthang Lhanghal (30 years), Kailalson Khongsai (35 years). "The consignment was tracked by the Special Squad right from Moreh to Churachandpur and then till Sonapur where it was caught," said the police.

Police added, "The packets were ingeniously hidden under the front dashboard and inside the rear tail lights. The vehicle had to be opened up by specialist mechanics to get to the drugs." After further investigations, police also arrested two more people who allegedly were the receivers of the consignment. They have been identified Lulun Kuki (50 years) and Kamkhojim (56 years).

"Further linkages are being unearthed," said the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

