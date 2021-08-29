Left Menu

Madrasas in Uttar Pradesh permitted to resume classes, says state Minister

Uttar Pradesh Minister of Minority Welfare, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi on Sunday announced that madrasas in the state can resume physical classes.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Minister of Minority Welfare, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi on Sunday announced that madrasas in the state can resume physical classes. All madrasas that are recognized or aided by Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Council, are allowed to function from September 1 with COVID protocol and restrictions.

Nandi said classes for students from classes 6 to 8 had begun from August 23 while for those in classes 1 to 5 will begin from September 1, in schools that run under the council. "Classes in madarsas that are aided under Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Education Council has been given permission to physically begin from September 1, under conditions and restrictions."

From Monday offline classes in the state have resumed for secondary, higher secondary, technical and vocational education institutions with 50 per cent capacity according to a press release from the Chief Minister's Office. The government has allowed the resumption of classes in two shifts with strict COVID safety precautions in place, it said.

The state government had issued a mandate to re-open schools in Uttar Pradesh with 50 per cent attendance on August 2. (ANI)

