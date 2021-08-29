Left Menu

Bhavinaben Patel wants to meet Tendulkar and show her silver medal

Winning a medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games was a dream come true for Bhavinaben Patel and now the paddler wants to realise another dream -- meeting her childhood idol Sachin Tendulkar and show her silver medal to the iconic cricketer.

Winning a medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games was a dream come true for Bhavinaben Patel and now the paddler wants to realise another dream -- meeting her childhood idol Sachin Tendulkar and show her silver medal to the iconic cricketer. ''Bhavina wants to meet Tendulkar and show the medal to him. He is her idol. We are trying to contact him and fix a meeting once we return to India,'' husband Nikul Patel said.

Bhavinaben became only the second India woman to win a medal the Para Olympic Games. She lost her final to world number one Chinese rival Ying Zhou, who won her third Paralympics gold.

