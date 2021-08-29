Left Menu

Rural parts of MP face 'unscheduled load-shedding', MLA of ruling BJP warns of stir

The situation has come to such a pass that ruling BJPs MLA from Maihar constituency, Narayan Tripathi, on Sunday warned of launching a protest from September 4 against what he called as unscheduled load-shedding, if the state government does not pay heed to his demand.He said that that the Vindh area of MP, including Rewa and Satna districts, especially its rural areas were facing unannounced power cuts for hours together since a fortnight.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 29-08-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 20:39 IST
Rural parts of MP face 'unscheduled load-shedding', MLA of ruling BJP warns of stir
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rural parts of Madhya Pradesh have started facing power outages, with the officials attributing them to shortage of energy as a result of annual overhaul of some coal-fired electricity generation plants and paucity of coal to operate them. The situation has come to such a pass that ruling BJP's MLA from Maihar constituency, Narayan Tripathi, on Sunday warned of launching a protest from September 4 against what he called as ''unscheduled load-shedding'', if the state government does not pay heed to his demand.

He said that that the Vindh area of MP, including Rewa and Satna districts, especially its rural areas were facing unannounced power cuts for hours together since a fortnight. ''I am trying to seek audience with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Energy Minister at Bhopal on Tuesday over these unscheduled power cuts in Vindh region. If I don't get a positive response, I am going to launch a protest from September 4,'' he told PTI. An official of the Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company Limited, said, ''We have taken up some thermal units for annual overhaul. A thermal power station generation has been hit by coal shortage given that the transportation of the fuel and its production gets affected due to rains.'' Right now, our coal-fired power units and hydel power stations are generating 5,400 MW and 915 MW electricity respectively, he said.

An official of MP Power Management Company Limited (MPPMCL) admitted that power outages were happening in rural areas, but said he was not aware if they were scheduled load-sheddings.

Attempts to contact MPPMCL managing director Akash Tripathi to know the gap between demand and supply of electricity in the state and moves underway to do away with the crisis, failed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
3
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021