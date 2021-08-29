Left Menu

Indian Meteorological Department issues orange alert for Uttarakhand

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 29-08-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 21:34 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand. It has been raining intermittently since late-night in many places of the state, triggering landslides and waterlogging in various places.

According to the information received from the Disaster Management Department (DMD), more than 200 roads including five National Highways, 15 State Highways are blocked in the state due to incessant rains and efforts are being made to open them. The situation prevailing in the state is such that due to heavy rains, dozens of roads have been damaged, bridges have been washed away and many areas have been submerged.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday conducted an aerial survey of disaster-hit areas in the Garhwal division of the state, which has been affected by heavy rains. Chief Minister Dhami surveyed the disaster affected areas of Devprayag, Totaghati, Tindhara, Kaudiyala, Rishikesh, Ranipokhari, Narendranagar, Fakot and Chamba of Garhwal division. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

