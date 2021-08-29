Left Menu

AP: Woman sub-inspector allegedly dies by suicide in Vizianagaram

A 27-year-old woman sub-inspector allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at Police Training College in Vizianagaram late night on Saturday.

ANI | Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 29-08-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 22:02 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A 27-year-old woman sub-inspector allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at Police Training College in Vizianagaram late night on Saturday. As per Durga Prasad, Sub-inspector of Vizianagaram Police Station, The deceased, K Bhavani was a resident of Salempalem village in Krishna district. She was posted as Sub Inspector at Sakhinetipalli police station in East Godavari district.

She went to Vizianagaram a week ago for undergoing training at Police Training College. The reasons behind her suicide are yet to be known. A case has been registered under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and an inquiry has been set up.

Further investigation is on. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

