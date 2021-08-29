Left Menu

In bid to reduce plastic usage, meat traders in Andhra's Guntur offer discounts to those who carry own cloth bags

In a bid to minimize plastic usage and reduce environmental damage, the municipal body of Guntur in Andhra Pradesh said that chicken or mutton shopkeepers in the district will offer discounts from Sunday to customers who bring their own cloth carry bags.

ANI | Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 29-08-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 22:19 IST
In bid to reduce plastic usage, meat traders in Andhra's Guntur offer discounts to those who carry own cloth bags
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to minimize plastic usage and reduce environmental damage, the municipal body of Guntur in Andhra Pradesh said that chicken or mutton shopkeepers in the district will offer discounts from Sunday to customers who bring their own cloth carry bags. Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Challa Anuradha in an official statement issued on Saturday said they are striving to make the corporation plastic-free.

A meeting was held with meat shop owners and they were instructed to avoid usage of plastic at meat shops. The vendors will give a discount of Rs 10 per kg of chicken and Rs 20 per kg of mutton to those customers who bring their own cloth bag or box. This offer came into force from today.

The Commissioner further stated that special taskforce teams of the municipal corporation will hold raids on vegetables/fruits sellers or buyers and impose heavy penalties if they use plastic covers for sale or purchase, the statement read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
3
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021