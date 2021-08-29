Left Menu

'Sarkari Talibani' has occupied country: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Karnal lathi charge

Hitting out at BJP-led Central government for the Haryana Police's lathi charge at farmers in Karnal, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday compared the government with "Talibanis".

ANI | Nuh (Haryana) | Updated: 29-08-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 22:23 IST
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Hitting out at BJP-led Central government for the Haryana Police's lathi charge at farmers in Karnal, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday compared the government with "Talibanis". Speaking at a Kisan Mahapanchayat at Anaj Mandi in Haryana's nuh district, the BHU leader said 'Sarkari Talibani' has occupied the country.

"Yesterday, an officer ordered (policemen) to hit farmers on their heads. They call us Khalistani. If you would call us Khalistani and Pakistani, we would say 'Sarkari Talibani' has occupied the country. They are 'Sarkari Talibanis'," said Tikait. "The officers who speak about cracking farmers' heads should be posted in Naxal-affected areas. That IAS officer (Karnal SDM Ayush Sinha) is commander of 'Sarkari Talibani'," he added.

Haryana Police lathi-charged protesting farmers near the Bastar toll plaza on Saturday, where they gathered in large numbers to protest against a programme that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was scheduled to attend. Following the incident, a clipping of a video went viral on social media, which was also tweeted by BJP MP from Pilibhit Varun Gandhi, in which Karnal SDM Ayush Sinha could be purportedly seen instructing policemen to "crack their (protesting farmers') heads" to prevent them from moving forward and not to let anyone breach the security cordon.

Later issuing clarification on the viral clipping, Sinha told ANI that, "Stone pelting had started at many places... It was said during the briefing to use force proportionately." Several farmers were injured during the police action on Saturday. A farmer injured in the lathi charge also died on Sunday.

Earlier today, Tikait the Haryana government for police's action and alleged that "the country has been occupied by the state-run Taliban, the commander of the government Taliban is present in the country and that these commanders have to be identified". "There is the commander who gave the order to break the head. Through the police force, they want to take over the entire country," further said Tikait commenting on the injured farmers at the Karnal's protest.

Meanwhile, farmers blocked the road at Bhandari Bridge in Punjab's Amritsar on Sunday for two hours in protest against the lathi charge on protesting farmers in Karnal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

