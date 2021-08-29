Kodaikanal hill station reopens for tourists following COVID-19 protocols

Kodaikanal, queen of western ghats on Sunday opened for tourists after four months in the wake of the relaxation of COVID-19 norms by the Tamil Nadu government. The hilltowns on the slopes of Sahyadri was closed for tourists due to mounting coronavirus threat.

Aakash, a tourist told ANI, "I wanted to visit this place for a long time. It is pretty safe around here. Police are checking vaccination certificates, masks, and sanitizers." Ranganathan, a tourist who came for boating, said, "I am coming from Madhurai. They are having RT-PCR tests at the entrance. Everything is safe and sanitized over here," said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reported 1,551 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, as per a bulletin released by the state government. There are currently 17,559 active cases in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)