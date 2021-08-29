Left Menu

Labourer stabbed to death in Delhi's Madipur

One person was allegedly stabbed to death in the Madipur area of Delhi on Sunday, police said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 22:25 IST
Labourer stabbed to death in Delhi's Madipur
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One person was allegedly stabbed to death in the Madipur area of Delhi on Sunday, police said. The victim has been identified as Sanjay (35) who worked as a labourer at a shoe factory here.

As per the police, Sanjay got involved in a fight in an intoxicated and was allegedly stabbed by Devender (38), his elder brother. He was taken to the Guru Govind Singh Hospital in Raghuvir Nagar, where he was declared brought dead.

The accused has been detained by the police and a case has been registered against him. Further investigation is going on. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

