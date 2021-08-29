Left Menu

4 killed injured after truck collides with car, autorickshaw in Jharkhand

Four persons were killed seven sustained injuries after a truck collided with a car and an auto-rickshaw on Saraikela-Kandra road in Jharkhand on Sunday.

ANI | Saraikela (Jharkhand) | Updated: 29-08-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 22:31 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons were killed seven sustained injuries after a truck collided with a car and an auto-rickshaw on Saraikela-Kandra road in Jharkhand on Sunday. The accused is currently on the run. No one has been identified yet.

Local residents and police rushed the injured to MGM hospital in Jamshedpur after the mishap. "A truck hit an auto-rickshaw and a car. The truck driver killed the auto-driver on the spot by running over him. The truck hit a car as well, which had two passengers. The locals arranged an ambulance and took the injured to the hospital. The dead also includes 2 children and a woman," said NC Mahato, an eyewitness.

Premlata, the Station House Officer (SHO), Saraikela Police Station added, "Situation is currently normal. Traffic is normal. The injured were taken to the hospital on time." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

