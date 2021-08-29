Left Menu

MP administration demolishes houses of 4 accused who tied up, dragged tribal man to death

A day after five men were arrested for allegedly thrashing and killing a tribal man on suspicion of theft in Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh, the local administration demolished the properties of the accused.

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 29-08-2021 22:56 IST
A day after five men were arrested for allegedly thrashing and killing a tribal man on suspicion of theft in Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh, the local administration demolished the properties of the accused. Superintendent of Police (SP) Suraj Verma and District Collector Mayank Agarwal reached the village of the accused and led the demolition of the properties of the accused. Bulldozers were used to carry out the demolitions.

The administration officials also visited the victim's family in Banda village and the collector promised an amount of over Rs 4 lakh as assistance. The SP said, "Out of the eight accused identified for their involvement in the incident, five have been arrested so far. Their criminal background is being checked. Illegal properties of the accused persons are being demolished. Strict action is being taken. The others accused will also be held soon."

He further informed that a fast track court has been set up and all the accused will be punished.A total of three illegal properties were demolished today. Out of these, one belonged to the husband of the sarpanch, who was among those arrested in the case. Two other illegal properties belonging to accused Amar Chand and Satyanarayan have also been demolished in Patan. The victim, identified as Kanhiya Bhil was allegedly thrashed on suspicion of theft and was dragged after being tied to a van. The incident was captured on camera and began circulating on the Internet.

A case has been registered under IPC Section 302 of the Atrocity Act and various other sections related to the assault, as per the police. Eight people have been booked in this matter and five persons have been arrested, including a sarpanch. A search has been initiated for the other accused and action will be taken against everybody, stated the police.

The pick-up vehicle used in the incident has also been seized (ANI)

