Left Menu

Uttarakhand PWD instructs Chief Engineer to submit report on damaged, dilapidated bridges

State Public Works Department (PWD) Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu has instructed the Chief Engineer of the PWD to submit a report after conducting an investigation on damaged, dilapidated bridges.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 29-08-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 22:59 IST
Uttarakhand PWD instructs Chief Engineer to submit report on damaged, dilapidated bridges
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

State Public Works Department (PWD) Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu has instructed the Chief Engineer of the PWD to submit a report on damaged, dilapidated bridges. The report is to be submitted to the government after conducting an investigation on damaged, dilapidated bridges within a week.

Many bridges across the state are in a bad, dilapidated condition, with some having damaged railings and approach roads. The total number of bridges in the state is 3566, out of which there are 526 major motor bridges, 1739 small motor bridges, 527 major pedestrian bridges and 774 small pedestrian bridges. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
3
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021