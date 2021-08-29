Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh announces Rs 1 cr reward for Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Nishad Kumar

Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday announced a reward of Rs 1 crore for high jumper Nishad Kumar who won a silver medal in Tokyo Paralympics.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 29-08-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 23:00 IST
Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday announced a reward of Rs 1 crore for high jumper Nishad Kumar who won a silver medal in Tokyo Paralympics. "I hope he'll inspire other people in the future to perform better in sports. Many congratulations to him," Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said while congratulating Kumar.

With a jump of 2.06m Nishad Kumar sealed the silver medal. With this he also went on to create an Asian Record and the event turned out to be a good affair for the Indian para-athlete. USA's Roderick Townsend won gold while Dallas Wise shared the second spot with Nishad. Townsend made the jump of 2.15m while Wise recorded a jump of 2.06 m. Nishad and Wise both finished on the same mark, but Nishad had crossed the 2.02 mark in his first attempt while Wise took two.

India's Rampal Chahar finished at the fifth spot with a jump of 1.94m. Earlier in the day, India's para table tennis player Bhavina also won silver as she lost the gold medal match to China's Zhou Ying 3-0 in the women's singles - Class 4 in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. (ANI)

