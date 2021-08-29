Left Menu

UP: 619 villages across 18 districts affected by floods

As many as 619 villages across 18 districts of Uttar Pradesh have been affected by floods, said the state government on Sunday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 29-08-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 23:01 IST
Visual from a village in Gorakhpur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 619 villages across 18 districts of Uttar Pradesh have been affected by floods, said the state government on Sunday. According to official data, six rivers, including Ghaghara, Rapti, Budhi Rapti, Kanhar, Rohini and Kuwano rivers are flowing above the danger level and 148 villages have been cut off from the main roads.

The 18 districts affected by floods are--Siddharthnagar, Gorakhpur, Balrampur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Basti, Barabanki, Kheri, Sitapur, Ballia, Kushinagar, Azamgarh, Bahraich, Ayodhya, Shahjahanpur, Mau, and Gonda. The state government said relief and rescue operations are being carried out in flood-affected areas. (ANI)

