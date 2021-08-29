Left Menu

Tokyo Paralympics: Discuss thrower Vinod Kumar's bronze medal under "Classification Observation Process"

Discus thrower Vinod Kumar's bronze medal win at the Tokyo Paralympics has been put under review after competitors lodged a protest against the athlete's classification in the F52 category at the Games.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 23:39 IST
Tokyo Paralympics: Discuss thrower Vinod Kumar's bronze medal under "Classification Observation Process"
President Kovind congratulates discus thrower Vinod Kumar (Photo/Rahul Gandhi Tweet) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Discus thrower Vinod Kumar's bronze medal win at the Tokyo Paralympics has been put under review after competitors lodged a protest against the athlete's classification in the F52 category at the Games. Kumar registered throws of 17.46m, 18.32m, 17.80m, 19.12m, 19.91m, and 19.81m in his six attempts to finish third behind Poland's Piotr Kosewiczwin (20.02m) and Velimir Sandor (19.98m) of Croatia. Kumar registered his best attempt in his fifth try.

However, the Victory Ceremony was postponed to the evening session of August 30 after a protest was lodged against him. Meanwhile, soon after his victory was announced, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had congratulated Kumar.

"Congratulations to Vinod Kumar for winning bronze at Paralympics. You have done India proud with your podium finish. I appreciate your grit and determination. May you scale greater heights of success," tweeted the official account of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too in his greeting commended Vinod Kumar for his hard work and determination.

"India is rejoicing thanks to Vinod Kumar's stupendous performance! Congratulations to him for the Bronze Medal. His hard work and determination is yielding outstanding results," tweeted PM Modi. In Tokyo, the Technical Delegates of the Organising Committee in an official communication informed that the Men's Discus F52 is under "Classification Observation Process." "Results of the event are currently under review due to classification observation in competition," it said.

The Indian contingent, however, said it is confident that Vinod Kumar will retain his bronze medal. It was only four days back that his classification was done and I was there. Three Tokyo Paralympics classifiers had classified Vinod Kumar as F52 and we are confident that the medal will stay after review even though there has been a protest," Team India's Deputy Chef de Mission Arhan Bagati told ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: A's halt Yankees' 13-game winning streak; Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: A's halt Yankees' 13-game winning streak; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021