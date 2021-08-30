President Kovind greets citizens on occasion of Janmashtami
President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday extended his greetings to countrymen on the occasion of Janmashtami.
- Country:
- India
President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday extended his greetings to countrymen on the occasion of Janmashtami. "Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. This festival is an opportunity to learn about the life story of Lord Shri Krishna and dedicate ourselves to his messages. I wish that this festival brings happiness, health and prosperity to everyone's life," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The President said Janmashtami is also an occasion to spread the message of Lord Shri Krishna that emphasised the virtue of righteousness, truthfulness and more on duty than reward. "May this festival, inspire us to assimilate all these eternal values," he said. Janmashtami is celebrated every year to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. Believers observe the day by keeping a fast and praying at the temples.
As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rashtrapati Bhavan
- Janmashtami
- Shri Krishna
- Kovind
- Ram Nath Kovind
- Hindu
- Krishna
ALSO READ
President Kovind extends greetings on eve of Parsi New Year-Navroz
Contribution of Parsi community in social and national life is incomparable: President Kovind
President Kovind pays tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary
President Kovind accepts credentials from envoys of four nations
Envoys, including of Austria, Korea, present credentials to President Kovind