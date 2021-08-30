Left Menu

Devotees celebrate Krishna Janmashtami across country

While offering morning prayers, devotees across the country celebrated the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami with enthusiasm.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2021 08:31 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 08:31 IST
Devotees celebrate Krishna Janmashtami across country
Visual of celebration in Noida's ISKON temple (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

While offering morning prayers, devotees across the country celebrated the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami with enthusiasm. Devotees flocked to the brightly decorated Noida's ISKCON temple with gaiety and devotional fervour and observed the rituals to mark the occasion.

At another temple, conch shells were being blown and drums were being played. Here, temple priests along with devotees were seen performing the morning 'aarti' and offered prayers to Lord Krishna at Krishna Janmasthan Temple in Mathura. Kapil Sharma, secretary, Shri Krishna Janmasthan Sansthan told ANI, "Today, on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, we have prepared a special dress for Lord Krishna. The 'poshak' (dress) is indeed beautiful and looks divine. It is made of silk and is well decorated."

Due to the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, several devotees were seen wearing masks and sanitizing their hands in the temple premises. Last year, due to the pandemic, temples remained shut to minimize the spread of the Coronavirus.

Janmashtami is celebrated every year to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. Believers observe the day by keeping a fast and praying at the temples. As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar. (ANI)

