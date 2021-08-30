Left Menu

Tokyo Paralympics: Political leaders laud Yogesh for winning silver medal

As Indian discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya won the silver medal at the ongoing Paralympics Tokyo 2020 on Monday, congratulatory messages continue to pour in from political leaders.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 12:51 IST
Tokyo Paralympics: Political leaders laud Yogesh for winning silver medal
Para discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya (Image: SAIMedia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Indian discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya won the silver medal at the ongoing Paralympics Tokyo 2020 on Monday, congratulatory messages continue to pour in from political leaders. Stating that the nation rejoices his remarkable achievement, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, "Well done Yogesh Kathuniya! Congratulations on winning the Silver medal in #Paralympics. Nation rejoices your remarkable achievement."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the nation is proud of Kathuniya. He tweeted, "Congratulations for the #Silver to Yogesh Kathuniya. The nation stands proud of your inspirational achievements. #TokyoParalympics." Saying that the country is rejoiced by Yogesh's marvellous performance, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, "More good news from Tokyo! #YogeshKathuniya has bagged a silver medal for India in #DiscusThrow. The nation is rejoiced by his marvellous performance at #Paralympics."

N Biren Singh, Manipur Chief Minister said that the country is inspired by his grit. He wrote, "Congratulations Yogesh Kathuniya on winning the Silver medal in #Tokyo2020 Paralympics Men's Discus Throw F56. The entire country is truly inspired by the grit and excellence of our Paralympics." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021