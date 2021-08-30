Left Menu

Bus fares to go up in Chhattisgarh as govt approves operators' demand

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 30-08-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 12:51 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Chhattisgarh government has approved to hike the bus fare by 25 percent considering the demand raised by private bus operators in the state in the wake of the steep rise in fuel prices, an official said on Monday.

A delegation of bus operators' associations on Sunday evening met Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel here at his official residence and urged that the passenger fare be raised by at least 40 percent because of the spike in the prices of diesel, he said.

"Considering their demand, the CM gave the nod to hike the fare by 25 percent,'' the state public relations department official said.

The Chhattisgarh transport department had last time hiked the bus passenger fare in 2018 when the diesel price was Rs 69.20 per liter. On May 1 this year, the price of diesel stood at Rs 89.10 per liter, he said.

Patron of Chhattisgarh Yatayat Mahasangh (CYM) and senior Congress leader Pamod Dubey and office-bearers of Bus Owners Federation of Chhattisgarh (BWFC) apprised the CM about the problems being faced by them during the meeting, he said.

They said increasing the passenger fare is justifiable as all buses can be operated smoothly for the convenience of the general public.

Private bus operators had gone on an indefinite strike and stopped plying buses across the state on July 13 this year in support of their demands, including a hike in fare, but on the same day, the stir was called off on the assurance of the state government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

