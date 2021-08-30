Kerala: Gold worth Rs 14 lakh seized at Kannur airport

Air Intelligence Unit's (AIU) of Customs at the Kannur airport seized 302 grams of gold worth Rs 14.69 lakh (Rs 14,69,230) on Monday morning.

Gold in the form of very thin paste was concealed within the double-layered pants worn by a passenger, stated a press release.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

