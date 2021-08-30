Left Menu

2 killed, 5 buried under debris after landslide in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday tweeted that two people were killed and five others are buried under debris due to a landslide near Jumma village of Pithoragarh district.

ANI | Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 30-08-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 12:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday tweeted that two people were killed and five others are buried under debris due to a landslide near Jumma village of Pithoragarh district. "There is news of tragic death of 2 people and 5 others buried under the debris due to landslide near Jumma village of Pithoragarh district. In this regard, after talking to the District Magistrate, instructions have been given to intensify the rescue mission. I pray to God for the safety of the people trapped there," tweeted Uttarakhand CM in Hindi.

After the tweet, Pithoragarh District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan told ANI that Teams of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and Services Selection Board (SSB) have been sent to Jumma village. Relief materials are also being sent to Jumma village.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

