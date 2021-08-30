Left Menu

Tokyo Paralympics: Union Minister Amit Shah congratulates Devendra Jhajharia, Sundar Singh Gurjar, Yogesh Kathuniya for bagging medals

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday congratulated Tokyo Paralympics players -- Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar S Gurjar -- and said the nation is witnessing a historic morning.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 12:57 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday congratulated Tokyo Paralympics players -- Devendra Jhajharia, Sundar S Gurjar and Yogesh Kathuniya -- and said the nation is witnessing a historic morning. "The nation is witnessing a historic morning...So proud of our athletes! Congratulations to @DevJhajharia and @SundarSGurjar for winning the Silver medal and Bronze medal respectively in Men's Javelin throw event in #Paralympics," tweeted by Amit Shah.

Indian javelin throwers Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar won silver and bronze respectively in the men's Standing Javelin (F46) here at National Stadium in Tokyo. Devendra Jhajharia grabbed silver with a personal best throw of 64.35. This was also his third medal at Paralympic Games. Meanwhile, Sundar captured bronze with a season-best throw of 62.58.

"Well done Yogesh Kathuniya! Congratulations on winning the Silver Medal in #Paralympics. Nation rejoices your remarkable achievement," Shah earlier tweeted. Yogesh clinched silver after registering his season-best attempt of 44.38 in the men's F56 final.Yogesh threw 44.38 in his sixth and final attempt to take up the top spot before Claudiney Batista of Brazil fired 44.57 in his first attempt to dethrone the Indian athlete.

Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the players for their performance. "Historical! Many congratulations to @AvaniLekhara. She makes every Indian proud by winning the gold medal with her hard work and excellent performance in #Paralympics. The entire nation salutes your passion and dedication for raising the value of the tri-color in the world," tweeted Shah in Hindi.

Indian shooter Avani Lekhara created history by winning the gold medal at Asaka Shooting Range in the women's R2 -- 10m Air Rifle standing SH1 event on Monday. The 19-year-old became the first woman from India to win a Paralympics gold medal. Avani finished with a Paralympic Record and in-process equalled the World Record with 249.6 points. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

