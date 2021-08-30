Left Menu

Railways floats tender for 58 new Vande Bharat trains, targets to deliver 102 trains by 2024

Indian Railways has floated a tender for 58 rakes of Vande Bharat Express trains on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 13:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Indian Railways has floated a tender for 58 rakes of Vande Bharat Express trains on Saturday. This comes up after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Independence Day that 75 trains will be launched in 75 weeks which will connect different parts of the country.

The coaches of these trains will be manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai; Modern Coach Factory, Rae Bareilly and Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala. Earlier this year, railways had filed a tender for 44 rakes of Vande Bharat. 102 Vande Bharat trains would be ready by 2024 including the new 58 rakes.

The closing date for the tender is October 20. A pre-bid meeting would be held on September 21 with the cut-off date for submission of pre-bid queries being September 14. The tender floated on August 28 has invited bids for the design, development, manufacturing, integration, and testing of traction propulsion electrics for the 58 rakes of Vande Bharat trains.

Currently, only two such Shatabdi-type semi-high speed trains are in operation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

