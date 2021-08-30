Left Menu

Grandparents of Avani Lekhara express happiness on her win, hope for gold in 50m event as well

Avani Lekhara, a 19-year-old from Rajasthan has scripted history after winning gold in the women's 10m AR Standing SH1 event at Tokyo Paralympics.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 30-08-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 13:04 IST
Grandparents of Avani Lekhara express happiness on her win, hope for gold in 50m event as well
GR Lekhara grandfather of Paralympics gold medalist Avani Lekhara (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Avani Lekhara, a 19-year-old from Rajasthan has scripted history after winning gold in the women's 10m AR Standing SH1 event at Tokyo Paralympics. Marking this occasion, the grandfather of paralympic gold medalist Avani Lekhara, GR Lekhara got teary-eyed and expressed happiness on her victory.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "For me, there can be no greater happiness than this. This is the result of Avani's hard work. I hope she brings a gold medal in 50m shooting also". Grandmother of Avani Lekhara, Gulab Devi Lekhara also expressed happiness on her victory.

"I am feeling very happy and proud of 'Dabbu' (Avni Lekhara) and want to wish her the best for upcoming matches," said Devi Lekhara. "We are very proud of her and we are with her in every situation of win and loss," said Aishwarya, cousin of Avani Lekhara.

Indian shooter Avani Lekhara created history by winning the gold medal at Asaka Shooting Range in the women's R2 -- 10m Air Rifle standing SH1 event on Monday. Avani finished with a Paralympic Record and in-process equalled the World Record with 249.6 points.

China's Cuiping Zhang grabbed silver by scoring 248.9 points while Ukraine's Iryna Shchetnik won bronze. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021