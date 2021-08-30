Left Menu

COVID-19: Devotees not allowed to visit temples on Janamashtami in Delhi

Delhi Police on Sunday announced that devotees will not be allowed to visit temples on Janamashtami, as per the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's (DDMA) guidelines.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 13:06 IST
Birla Mandir in New Delhi(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Police on Sunday announced that devotees will not be allowed to visit temples on Janamashtami, as per the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's (DDMA) guidelines. The guidelines prohibit religious gatherings due to COVID-19.

RP Meena, DCP, South-East, Delhi Police speaking to ANI said," Devotees will not be permitted to visit temples on Janamashtami as DDMA guidelines prohibit religious gatherings." Hre further said, "We will urge people to celebrate it at their homes & not to gather at temples. Action will be taken against those violating guidelines." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

