Punjabi Bagh's ISKCON Temple celebrates Janmashtami amid COVID restrictions

Many devotees offered prayers at the ISKCON Temple, Punjabi Bagh, Delhi, on the occasion of Janmashtami, on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 30-08-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 13:54 IST
Visuals of the devotees offering prayers at the ISKCON temple, Punjabi Bagh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
"Due to COVID-19, the temple will stay open today for some restricted hours only," said a temple official. Janmashtami is celebrated every year throughout the country to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. Believers observe the day by keeping a fast and praying at the temples. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

