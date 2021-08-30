Punjabi Bagh's ISKCON Temple celebrates Janmashtami amid COVID restrictions
Many devotees offered prayers at the ISKCON Temple, Punjabi Bagh, Delhi, on the occasion of Janmashtami, on Monday.
Many devotees offered prayers at the ISKCON Temple, Punjabi Bagh, Delhi, on the occasion of Janmashtami, on Monday. Devotees gathered at the ISKCON temple, which was decorated with garlands and flowers. Men, women and children were seen standing in queues offerings prayers.
"Due to COVID-19, the temple will stay open today for some restricted hours only," said a temple official. Janmashtami is celebrated every year throughout the country to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. Believers observe the day by keeping a fast and praying at the temples. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
