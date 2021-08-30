Left Menu

Rajasthan CM announces cash rewards for Paralympics winners Avani Lekhara, Devendra Jhajharia, Sundar Singh Gurjar

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday announced a reward for the Tokyo Paralympics medallists.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 30-08-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 14:02 IST
Rajasthan CM announces cash rewards for Paralympics winners Avani Lekhara, Devendra Jhajharia, Sundar Singh Gurjar
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday announced a reward for the Tokyo Paralympics medallists. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday announced cash rewards of Rs 3 crores to gold medallist, Rs 2 crores to silver medallist, and Rs 1 crore to bronze medal winners of the Tokyo Paralympics.

"A reward of Rs 3 crores to Avni Lekhara for winning gold, Rs 2 crores to Devendra Jhajharia for winning a silver medal, and Rs 1 crore to Sundar Singh Gurjar for winning a bronze medal at Tokyo Paralympics will be given," Gehlot said in a tweet. He further said that all the three players have already been appointed to the post of Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) in the Forest Department of the State Government.

Indian shooter Avani Lekhara created history by winning the gold medal at Asaka Shooting Range in the women's R2 -- 10m Air Rifle standing SH1 event on Monday. The 19-year-old became the first woman from India to win a Paralympics gold medal. Avani finished with a Paralympic Record and in-process equalled the World Record with 249.6 points.

Indian javelin throwers Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar won silver and bronze respectively in the men's Standing Javelin (F46). Devendra Jhajharia grabbed silver with a personal best throw of 64.35. This was also his third medal at Paralympic Games. Meanwhile, Sundar captured bronze with a season-best throw of 62.58. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021