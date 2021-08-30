Left Menu

Drug case: NCB conducts raids at several places in Mumbai

After the arrest of actor Armaan Kohli in a drug case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been conducting raids at several places in Mumbai on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-08-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 14:36 IST
After the arrest of actor Armaan Kohli in a drug case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been conducting raids at several places in Mumbai on Monday. According to NCB sources, raids are being conducted in Bandra and Juhu areas in Mumbai.

NCB on Saturday arrested actor Armaan Kohli in connection with the drugs case. He was booked under Sections 21(a), 27(a), 28, 29, 30, and 35 of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act.

NCB Mumbai raided the residence of Armaan in suburban Andheri on Saturday evening and allegedly recovered a small quantity of Cocaine drug from his end, after which he was taken for further interrogation. At the time of his arrest, he was found in an inebriated condition, informed NCB officials.

"After the raid, actor Armaan Kohli gave ambiguous answers to questions put up by NCB. He was then taken to custody for questioning at the NCB office," said NCB Zonal Director (Mumbai) Sameer Wankhede. Along with this, NCB also nabbed an alleged drug paddler named Ajay Raju Singh from Haji Ali area of Worli, Mumbai, and recovered 25 grams of methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA) drugs from him.

The accused is an old history-sheeter and Armaan Kohli's name came up in his interrogation, after which NCB raided the actor's house.

