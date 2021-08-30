Left Menu

3 bodies of children recovered after landslide in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said three bodies of children have been recovered from the seven people who went missing after a cloud burst incident in Pithoragarh district.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 30-08-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 14:55 IST
3 bodies of children recovered after landslide in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said three bodies of children have been recovered from the seven people who went missing after a cloud burst incident in Pithoragarh district. "Due to bad weather, I could not go to Jumma in Pithoragarh where three children have died and their bodies have been recovered and the four others are still missing following heavy rainfall. As soon as the weather improves, I will inspect the area. Relief operation is underway," Uttarkhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami told ANI.

Earlier today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami tweeted that two people were killed and five others are buried under debris due to a landslide near Jumma village of Pithoragarh district. After the tweet, Pithoragarh District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan told ANI that Teams of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and Services Selection Board (SSB) have been sent to Jumma village.

Relief materials are also being sent to Jumma village. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021