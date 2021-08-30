China rolls out new rules on minors and online gaming - Xinhua
Gaming companies in China will need to restrict minors to one hour of gameplay on Fridays, weekends, and holidays, state news agency Xinhua reported on Monday citing new rules published by the National Press and Publication Administration.
Authorities also plan to conduct inspections of game companies to promote anti-addiction work, Xinhua said.
