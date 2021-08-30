Girish Chodankar to continue as Goa Cong chief, Digambar Kamat as CLP leader
The Congress on Monday announced that Girish Chodankar would continue as the president of Goa Congress, while Digambar Kamat would continue as Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader in the Assembly.
General Secretary of All India Congress Committee, KC Venugopal, stated in his press release that the Congress interim President, Sonia Gandhi has approved the proposal of the continuance of Girish Chodankar as the Goa Congress president and Digambar Kamat as the CLP leader.
It was also stated that the Congress president has appointed Alexio Sequeira as the working president of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee. (ANI)
