PM Modi condoles Buddhadeb Guha's demise, says his 'works were enjoyed across generations'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on the demise of popular Bengali writer Buddhadeb Guha and said his writings were multifaceted and displayed great sensitivity to the environment. The Prime Minister noted that his works were enjoyed across generations.

"Shri Buddhadeb Guha's writings were multifaceted and displayed great sensitivity to the environment. His works were enjoyed across generations, particularly among youngsters. His passing away is a big loss to the literary world. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," tweeted PM Modi. Eminent Bengali writer Buddhadeb Guha passed away at a private hospital in Kolkata on Sunday night after a cardiac arrest.

Guha, 85 left behind two daughters. Some of his notable works include 'Madhukari', 'Koeler Kachhe', 'Sobinoy Nibedon' and 'Baba Howa'. Guha was also popular among children as he was the creator of the fictional character Rijuda and his side-kick Rudra. Most of the works of Guha were dominated by the theme of nature and forest.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed condolences on the demise of Guha. "Saddened at passing of eminent Bengali writer Buddhadeb Guha, author of many notable works such as 'Madhukari' (Honey Gatherer). His works of fiction reflected his closeness to nature and forests of eastern India. Pray Almighty to bestow eternal peace on the departed soul," tweeted Rajbhavan.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed her condolences. "I am deeply saddened by the demise of the eminent writer Buddhadev Guha. He passed away in Kolkata last night. He was 85 years old. Buddhadev Guha, the prominent author of Bengali literature, had written notable books including Koel, Kojagar, Madhukari, Jangalmahal, Charibeti etc. He is also the creator of two popular fictional characters in Bengali literature - Rivu and Rijuda," the chief minister's condolence message stated. (ANI)

