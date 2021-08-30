Left Menu

New panel member of Ministerial Review into Future for Local Govt appointed

Mr Boyle will be joining four other members of the Review panel, Antoine Coffin, Gael Surgenor, Penny Hulse, and Jim Palmer who serves as Chair. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 30-08-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 15:27 IST
New panel member of Ministerial Review into Future for Local Govt appointed
Mr Boyle’s appointment fills a vacant position on the Review Panel created when John Ombler withdrew last month due to personal health reasons.   Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the appointment of Brendan Boyle as a Panel Member of the Ministerial Review into the Future for Local Government.

"The relationship between the central government and how it works with the local government sector is key for the Review's reimagining of how the local government space will look over the next 30 years and beyond," said Nanaia Mahuta.

"Mr Boyle is well-respected and recognised for his extensive central government experience, holding several top-level leadership positions across the public sector. He also held the role of Secretary for Local Government, providing him with a comprehensive understanding of the local government system.

"This overall knowledge and background are considered critical to the Panel's ability to undertake the Review," said Nanaia Mahuta.

When appointing a new panel member to the Review, the Minister of Local Government said that it was important that the appointee would be able to provide a set of skills and experience that would complement those of the current members.

Mr Boyle will be joining four other members of the Review panel, Antoine Coffin, Gael Surgenor, Penny Hulse, and Jim Palmer who serves as Chair.

Mr Boyle's appointment fills a vacant position on the Review Panel created when John Ombler withdrew last month due to personal health reasons.

"During his time as a panel member of the Review, Mr Ombler made a significant contribution to this important work. I thank him all for all of the insight and experience he brought, and I wish him and his family the best," said Nanaia Mahuta.

Mr Boyle's appointment will begin by the end of August 2021.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021