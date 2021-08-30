New panel member of Ministerial Review into Future for Local Govt appointed

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the appointment of Brendan Boyle as a Panel Member of the Ministerial Review into the Future for Local Government.

"The relationship between the central government and how it works with the local government sector is key for the Review's reimagining of how the local government space will look over the next 30 years and beyond," said Nanaia Mahuta.

"Mr Boyle is well-respected and recognised for his extensive central government experience, holding several top-level leadership positions across the public sector. He also held the role of Secretary for Local Government, providing him with a comprehensive understanding of the local government system.

"This overall knowledge and background are considered critical to the Panel's ability to undertake the Review," said Nanaia Mahuta.

When appointing a new panel member to the Review, the Minister of Local Government said that it was important that the appointee would be able to provide a set of skills and experience that would complement those of the current members.

Mr Boyle will be joining four other members of the Review panel, Antoine Coffin, Gael Surgenor, Penny Hulse, and Jim Palmer who serves as Chair.

Mr Boyle's appointment fills a vacant position on the Review Panel created when John Ombler withdrew last month due to personal health reasons.

"During his time as a panel member of the Review, Mr Ombler made a significant contribution to this important work. I thank him all for all of the insight and experience he brought, and I wish him and his family the best," said Nanaia Mahuta.

Mr Boyle's appointment will begin by the end of August 2021.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)