Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurates 132/33/11 kV Mohanpur Sub-station in Tripura

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated the newly constructed 132/33/11 kV Mohanpur Sub-station in Tripura on 27th August 2021, in presence of the Chief Minister of Tripura, Mr Biplab Kumar Deb, Dy. CM of Tripura, Mr. Jishnu Dev Varma and Minister of Education, Tripura, Mr. Ratan Lal Nath. This Sub-station has been constructed by Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a Maharatna CPSU under Ministry of Power, Government of India for Tripura under North Eastern Region Power System Improvement Project (NERPSIP).

NERPSIP is a Central sector plan scheme of the Ministry of Power, Government of India, envisioned to drive the economic development of the North-Eastern region of the country. The scheme is being implemented through POWERGRID, for six beneficiary North Eastern states namely, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura. The main objective of the project is the Government of India's commitment to the total economic development of the North Eastern Region and to strengthen the Intra-State Transmission & Distribution Infrastructure in the North East region. Implementation of this scheme, will create a reliable power grid and improve NER States' connectivity to the upcoming load centres, and thus extend the benefits of the grid-connected power to all categories of consumers of beneficiaries in the North-Eastern region.

POWERGRID has presently 172,154 ckm of transmission lines, 262 Sub-stations and more than 446,940 MVA of transformation capacity. With the adoption of the latest technological tools and techniques, enhanced use of automation and digital solutions, POWERGRID has been able to maintain average transmission system availability >99%.

(With Inputs from PIB)