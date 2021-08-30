Left Menu

With Jhanki Yatra, Janmashtami celebrated in Srinagar

Kashmiri Pandits and other communities came together on Monday, in Srinagar, and celebrated Janmashtami, to give out the message of brotherhood.

ANI | Srinagar | Updated: 30-08-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 17:46 IST
With Jhanki Yatra, Janmashtami celebrated in Srinagar
Visuals of the Jhanki Yatra in Srinagar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kashmiri Pandits and other communities came together on Monday, in Srinagar, and celebrated Janmashtami, to give out the message of brotherhood. To celebrate the festival, a Jhanki Yatra was carried out through the streets of Srinagar, from Zandar Mohalla Habba Kadal downtown to Lal Chowk.

People danced and chanted prayers of "Hare Krishna Hare Ram" as a decorated truck with idols of Lord Krishna passed through the streets amidst tight security and Covid-19 protocol. Many people- women and men, young and old- took part in the Jhanki Yatra, a procession, to celebrate the festival of Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Krishna.

"This Jhanki Yatra is a beautiful way of celebrating Janmashtami because through this we can show our devotion towards Lord Krishna," a local said. "An act of brotherhood has been shown today as all the other communities of Kashmir, cooperated during the Yatra and it was smoothly conducted", said another local.

This act of brotherhood received a good response from all over Kashmir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021