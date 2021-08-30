Colonial Pipeline expects to resume service after company assesses Ida impact
Reuters | New York | Updated: 30-08-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 18:35 IST
Colonial Pipeline, the largest fuel pipeline in the United States, expects to resume full service once the company assesses the impact of Hurricane Ida on the system's operations, the company said on Monday.
Fuel supply continues to be available throughout the southeast from numerous terminals located along the supply route, Colonial said.
