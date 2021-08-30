Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh reports 878 new COVID cases, 13 deaths in last 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh confirmed 878 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths in the past 24 hours, the state health ministry department said in a bulletin on Monday.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 30-08-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 18:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh confirmed 878 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths in the past 24 hours, the state health ministry department said in a bulletin on Monday. The total death toll in the state has gone up to 13,838.

According to the state health department, 41,173 samples are tested in the last 24 hours and 878 of them are detected positive for COVID-19. With this, the total number of cases has increased to 20,13,001 including 14,862 active cases.

According to the bulletin, the district-wise cases reported in the last 24 hours also include four in Krishna, three in Chittoor, two in Nellore, and one each in East Godavari, Guntur, Kadapa, Prakasam, Srikakulam districts. The state reported 1,182 more recoveries from the coronavirus taking the recoveries to 19,84,301. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

