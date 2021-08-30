Left Menu

NTPC's Darlipalli power plant in Odisha will supply 94 MW to Bihar

National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) on Monday informed that its power plant in Darlipalli station in Odisha will also share nearly 94 MW to neighbouring state Bihar, which would start commercial operation from September 1.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The Ministry of Power said in a statement that NTPC has been supplying power to the state of Bihar as per the schedule provided by various stations of NTPC and its joint-ventures. During the fortnight from August 14, 2021 to August 28, 2021, on an average, NTPC has supplied around 73 MU power on daily basis to Bihar, which constitutes around 62 per cent of the total consumption of Bihar during the same period.

The peak demand months for the FY 2021-22, as declared by the Eastern Region Power Committee, at the beginning of the year were April, May and June. Accordingly overhauling in some units was planned during this period to align with the low demand period. These units will gradually be taken back into service, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

