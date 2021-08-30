Left Menu

L&T flags-off first set of piperack modules to HPCL's Visakh refinery

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 18:48 IST
The hydrocarbon arm of engineering giant Larsen & Toubro flagged-off the first set of piperack modules for India's maiden residue upgradation facility (RUF) for HPCL's Vizag refinery.

''This facility will enable HPCL to convert the heaviest oils into high-quality Euro-VI diesel while simultaneously eliminating fuel oil production, as well as increasing feedstock and product flexibility,'' L&T said in a statement.

This facility, licensed by Chevron Lummus Global (CLG), is being built by L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE) under an EPCC contract.

Also, a large-scale modularization concept is being implemented on this project, which is the first of its kind for a refinery project in India.

There are total of 30 modules which will be fabricated and assembled in L&T's fabrication facility at Kattupalli, near Chennai. These will be transported to Vizag using sea route.

The first lot of these piperack modules were flagged-off in the presence of senior dignitaries from HPCL, EIL and L&T, it said.

Upon completion, the RUF will be another feat in L&T’s project delivering capabilities and will be a game-changer in defining how large refinery projects will be delivered in future.

Organized under Offshore, Onshore, Construction Services, Modular Fabrication and Engineering Services verticals, LTHE delivers 'design to build' engineering and construction solutions across the hydrocarbon spectrum.

