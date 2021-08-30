SAPO warns beneficiaries of SRD grant not to pay for spot in queue

The South African Post Office (SAPO) has warned beneficiaries of the R350 Special COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant not to pay for a spot in the queue.

The Post Office said it has become aware of instances where self-appointed "queue marshals" ask customers who visit their branches a fee for a place in the front of the queue.

"No SAPO employee or other individuals have the right to ask beneficiaries to pay any fee to be serviced or to receive preferential treatment by jumping the queue. Such practices are illegal.

"Customers are advised not to pay the fee demanded by any SAPO employee, queue marshals or any other person requesting such a payment, and should consider laying a charge of bribery and corruption at their nearest police station," SAPO said in a statement.

SAPO said there is close cooperation between the Post Office's Security and Investigations Unit and the South African Police Service.

SAPO said it does not have jurisdiction over the behaviour of members of the public outside Post Office property.

"Anybody who becomes aware of the postal crime, or a crime apparently committed by an employee of the Post Office, should report it to the Post Office's toll-free crime-buster hotline on 0800 020 070.

"The caller has the option of remaining anonymous and all calls are followed up," the Post Office said.

Customers of the Post Office are also requested to strictly observe the measures announced to curb the spread of Coronavirus, such as the wearing of masks, sanitising and social distancing.

SAPO further reminded the recipients of the R350 COVID-19 relief fund that they do not have to visit their local post office every month but can choose to have their grant paid into a Postbank account and use their Postbank card to access the grant.

"Speak to your local post office branch if you would like to arrange this," SAPO said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)