A moment of great pride for country, says President Kovind on Sumit Antil's win at Paralympics

After javelin thrower, Sumit Antil won gold at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics, President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday congratulated him and termed the victory as "historic."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 19:34 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
After javelin thrower, Sumit Antil won gold at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics, President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday congratulated him and termed the victory as "historic." "Sumit Antil's historic performance in javelin throw at the #Paralympics is a moment of great pride for the country. Congratulations on winning the gold and setting a new world record. Every Indian is elated to hear the national anthem at the podium. You're a true champion!" the President tweeted.

Sumit gave an almost uphill task to all contenders as he started the final by breaking his own World Record with a throw of 66.95m. The previous World Record was 62.88m, which Sumit improved by almost 4 meters in his very first attempt. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also congratulated and lauded the javelin thrower for his achievement.

"Congratulations to Sumit Antil for the #Gold. The nation applauds your record-breaking grit and determination. #TokyoParalympics." tweeted Gandhi. Sumit very comprehensively won gold in the men's javelin throw (Sport Class F64) at National Stadium in Tokyo. He improved the World Record three times in the final. He threw a monstrous javelin throw of 68.55m in his fifth attempt to climb on the top of the podium.

Another Indian in the final Sandeep Chaudhary finished fourth with a season-best throw of 62.20m. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

