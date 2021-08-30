Left Menu

FTC seeks to crack down on "unlawful" mergers in oil and gas industry - letter

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-08-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 19:44 IST
The Federal Trade Commission will seek to deter "unlawful" mergers in the oil and gas industry and crack down on practices that may be harming consumers at the gasoline pump, FTC Chair Lina Khan told the White House in a letter last week.

The letter, obtained by Reuters, was addressed to White House economic adviser Brian Deese and promised to start an investigation of abuses in the "franchise market" for retail fuel stations among other steps.

